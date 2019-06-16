Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,090 ($66.51).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,045 ($65.92) to GBX 5,150 ($67.29) in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,534 ($72.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,323 ($56.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,084 ($79.50). The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 43,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,765 ($62.26), for a total value of £2,065,389.25 ($2,698,796.88). Also, insider Lena Wilson sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,038 ($65.83), for a total value of £19,799.34 ($25,871.34).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

