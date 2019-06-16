Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 308,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,108. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

