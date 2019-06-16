iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,643. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $109.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-nasdaqief-holdings-reduced-by-twin-focus-capital-partners-llc.html.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.