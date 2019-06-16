iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.60

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 67521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,099,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.
iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOM)
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
