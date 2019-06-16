iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,346,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 459,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

