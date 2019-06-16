iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 480.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

