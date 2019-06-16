iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CLS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $38,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 233,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 323,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.59. 3,051,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,901. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by CLS Investments LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-nysearcaiwd-stake-lowered-by-cls-investments-llc.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.