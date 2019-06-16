iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000.

iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $62.55.

