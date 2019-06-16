iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.28. 609,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,176. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6392 per share. This represents a $7.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

WARNING: “iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Brick & Kyle Associates” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/ishares-tips-bond-etf-nysearcatip-position-reduced-by-brick-kyle-associates.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.