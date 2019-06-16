iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $192.48 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

