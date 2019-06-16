Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $134,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,310 shares of company stock worth $313,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

