James Grant Conroy Sells 81,224 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boot Barn stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $14,318,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3,367.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $5,044,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 248,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

