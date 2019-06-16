JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of JBS S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get JBS S A/S alerts:

Shares of JBSAY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.82. JBS S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for JBS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.