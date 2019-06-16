John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Amgen by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,180 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $176.08 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

