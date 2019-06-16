JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 281.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

