Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $219,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 78,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,448. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.86. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $1,287,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,920,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,513,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,232,538.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,299,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,376,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,630 shares of company stock worth $48,053,591. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/kayne-anderson-rudnick-investment-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-morningstar-inc-nasdaqmorn.html.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.