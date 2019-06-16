KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,166,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,724 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,621 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 971,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $14,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

