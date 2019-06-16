Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $12,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,377 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,096,000 after purchasing an additional 171,514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Paylocity by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 190,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after buying an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.92. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 935 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $89,170.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,192 shares of company stock worth $27,120,606 over the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

