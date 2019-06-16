Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRI. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.15 ($52.50).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €27.36 ($31.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €25.90 ($30.12) and a one year high of €65.10 ($75.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.