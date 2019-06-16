Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Kin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $891,705.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Allbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00365535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.02364247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00156083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Allbit, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, Stellarport, IDEX, OTCBTC, DDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.