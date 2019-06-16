Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,098 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,324,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

