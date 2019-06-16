Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

BIB stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

