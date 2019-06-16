Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 182.88% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

