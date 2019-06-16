Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1791571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $622.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $208.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,476,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,869,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/laredo-petroleum-nyselpi-hits-new-12-month-low-at-2-46.html.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.