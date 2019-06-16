Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.77. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 799,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,719,000 after acquiring an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,782. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

