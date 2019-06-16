Lau Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lau Associates LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 over the last 90 days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/lau-associates-llc-lowers-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-nyseunp.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.