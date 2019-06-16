Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 528,634.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,304 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

