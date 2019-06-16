LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.58.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $80.84 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1,171.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

