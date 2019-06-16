Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.75 ($7.27).

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.20 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

