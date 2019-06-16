Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 603.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $63.48 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.85.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

