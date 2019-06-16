Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,902,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 354,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,479. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

