LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $388,869.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.