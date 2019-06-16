Loop Capital Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $145.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,373,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

