Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

“We believe the results demonstrate continued momentum in the business globally. LULU continues to drive outsized results across its portfolio, and we are encouraged by the continued momentum on top of quite challenging YoY comparisons (+35% 2-year CC comp). Given our belief LULU should drive continued top-line strength, with the brand pursuing a significant global opportunity, we remain $200 PT.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

