Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,023,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

