Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MNK opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $825.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $83,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,966,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 609,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,464,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

