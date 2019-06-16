Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 333.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773,424 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $59,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $122,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $108,871,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,972,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,972 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,690.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,391 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,878. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 165,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,587,934.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,243,698 shares of company stock worth $136,882,568. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

