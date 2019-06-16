Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,883,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 892,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,981.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,225 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLUE traded down $6.28 on Friday, hitting $117.66. 787,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,997. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 1,184.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

