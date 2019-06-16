Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 1,105,887 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 444.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,887 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.8% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $119,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fiserv by 94.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,632,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,121,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 1,803,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,591. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $7,789,900. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

