Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,548,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 1,854,122 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

