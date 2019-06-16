MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $157.00

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 11351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17.

In other MaxCyte news, insider Stark Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

