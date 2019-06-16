MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 204.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lorber David A boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lorber David A now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. MDC Partners had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anne Marie O’donovan acquired 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $59,023.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree G. Rogers acquired 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $51,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,484 shares of company stock valued at $181,104. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

