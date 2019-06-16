Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $284,059.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.01494268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1,947.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001302 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,098,181 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.