Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $67.72 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $4,126,730.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,663,810.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $3,348,904.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 494,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,645 shares of company stock worth $13,625,475. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

