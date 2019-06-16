Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Down 0.7%

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.67 and last traded at $110.05. 9,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 807,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $473,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,775,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 265,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 170,274 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,607,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,947,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

