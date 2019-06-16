Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.98. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 458,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 468,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

