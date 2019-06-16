Mercantil Bank Holding Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank’s (NASDAQ:AMTB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 17th. Mercantil Bank had issued 6,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,900,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. FIG Partners started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

