Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.53 ($116.89).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €91.80 ($106.74) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

