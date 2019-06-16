Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.30. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Phillips bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

