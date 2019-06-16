Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,056,000 after buying an additional 703,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 14,977,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $210.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

